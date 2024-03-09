Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,603 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

