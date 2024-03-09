Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

