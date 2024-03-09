Sei Investments Co. Has $29.61 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Floor & Decor worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after purchasing an additional 466,019 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

