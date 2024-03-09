Sei Investments Co. Has $27.78 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

