Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $30,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

