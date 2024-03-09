Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,550 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $466.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

