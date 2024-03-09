Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of EMCOR Group worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $4,598,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 134,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.