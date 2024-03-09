SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Stock Down 2.7 %

SE opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $60,669,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.