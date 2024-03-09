Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $312.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.