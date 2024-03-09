Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,256 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

