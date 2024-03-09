Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,301 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

