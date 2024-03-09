Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,433 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $445.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.12.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

