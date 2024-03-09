Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 38,257 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $150.77.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

