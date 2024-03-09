Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

GAB stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

