Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,496.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,451.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,445.37. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

