Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 52,407 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,311 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

