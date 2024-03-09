Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

