Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

NYSE:ETN opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

