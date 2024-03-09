Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

