Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 80.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

