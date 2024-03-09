Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

