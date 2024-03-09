Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

