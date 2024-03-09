Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.