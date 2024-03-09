Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.04

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 375860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

