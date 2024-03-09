Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 489 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Schroders Stock Down 0.7 %
SDR stock opened at GBX 390.40 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 488.60 ($6.20). The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Schroders Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.
Insider Activity
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.