Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 489 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schroders Stock Down 0.7 %

SDR stock opened at GBX 390.40 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 488.60 ($6.20). The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Insider Activity

About Schroders

In related news, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.88). In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($322.24). Also, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £254.40 ($322.88). Insiders have bought 182 shares of company stock valued at $75,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

