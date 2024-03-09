Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 65,341 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,341 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Watsco worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $401.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.11.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.