Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 54,513 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,513 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of Atkore worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $705,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,465 shares of company stock worth $35,791,221. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $175.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

