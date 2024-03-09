Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,308 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,193,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.03. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

