Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,673 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $419.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.52.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

