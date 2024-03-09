Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 114,624 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,624 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

