Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 890,961 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 890,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

