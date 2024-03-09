Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 890,961 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 890,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
