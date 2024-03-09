Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.20 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.12% of Commvault Systems worth $33,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $100.83.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.