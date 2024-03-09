Schroder Investment Management Group Has $31.46 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013,914 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Ambev worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,224,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 254,347 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $77,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

ABEV stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

