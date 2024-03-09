Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 308,972 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,972 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of Gold Fields worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

