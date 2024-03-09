Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 67,197 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.53% of PJT Partners worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last ninety days. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

PJT stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

