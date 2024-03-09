SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $223.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.