Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SVV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of SVV opened at $19.43 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 658,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $36,815,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495,482 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

