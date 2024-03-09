SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $192.99 on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 19,468.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

