Sanford C. Bernstein Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $76.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

GitLab Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 162,369 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GitLab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GitLab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

