Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $271-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 14.0 %

NYSE IOT opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Samsara has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

