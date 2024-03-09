Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Samsara has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 316,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

