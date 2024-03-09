Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $354.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $290.00 to $354.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.