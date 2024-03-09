Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Stephen Albert Varga Sells 900 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 283.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,266,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

