Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $12,670,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

View Our Latest Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.