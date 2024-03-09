RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. 5,727,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,965. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

