RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $188.04 million and $1.14 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $68,174.74 or 0.99412653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,758 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,758.22889913 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 68,143.01654045 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,396,107.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

