Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 167,762 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Shopify stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

