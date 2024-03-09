Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,720 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $732.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

