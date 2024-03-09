Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,641 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,164.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $974.77.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

