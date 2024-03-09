Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

